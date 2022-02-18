UGC NET Result 2021 Likely To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check

UGC NET results 2021 are expected to be out on Friday, February 18, 2022. Candidates who took the UGC NET exam and are waiting for the results will be able to check it today once results are released. University Grants Commission through a notification released on February 16 said that the results for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams will be declared in a day or two.

Official notice released on February 16 reads, 'The Chairman, UGC, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two.'

The result will be released by the exam conducting body National Testing Agency. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their UGC NET application number, date of birth, and password. The steps which need to be followed to download results have been attached below.

UGC NET December 2021 Result: Official websites to check

ugcnet.nta.nic.in nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency, NTA conducted Phase I of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 between November 20, 2021 and December 5, 2021. Phase II exam was between December 24 to December 27, 2021. Phase III exam was held on January 4 and 5, 2022 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 81 Subjects.

UGC NET 2021: Here is how to check UGC NET Result 2021