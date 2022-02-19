Last Updated:

UGC NET Result 2021: NTA Releases Final Answer Key, Here's Direct Link To Download

UGC NET result 2021: National Testing Agency has released the final answer keys. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Ugc net

UGC NET result 2021: National Testing Agency, which is the exam conducting body of UGC NET has released the UGC NET result on February 19, 2022.  In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their UGC NET application number, date of birth, and password. Along with results, final answer key has also been released by the Agency for December 2020 and June 2021 cycle. UGC NET 2021 final answer key can be checked on official website by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website nta.ac.in.

UGC NET Result 2021: Here is how to check final answer key

  • Go to the official website of NTA on nta.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on UGC NET Final Answer Key 2021 link 
  • A new PDF file will be opened where candidates will be able to check the answer keys
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference 

The examination was conducted on November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, December 1, 3, 4, 5 and January 4 and 5, 2022. The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in India and more than 12 lakh candidates had registered for the UGC-NET exam.

UGC NET 2021: Steps to check UGC NET Result 2021

  • Step 1: Registered candidates will have to go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the result link being displayed on the homepage
  • Step 3: Now, candidates will get an option of logging in post entering the required credentials on the login page and click on "Submit."
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will appear on the screen. Download it.
  • Step 5: It is recommended that candidates should take a printout of the result for future reference

Here is the direct link to download results

