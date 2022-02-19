UGC NET Result 2021: NTA Releases Final Answer Key, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UGC NET result 2021: National Testing Agency, which is the exam conducting body of UGC NET has released the UGC NET result on February 19, 2022. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their UGC NET application number, date of birth, and password. Along with results, final answer key has also been released by the Agency for December 2020 and June 2021 cycle. UGC NET 2021 final answer key can be checked on official website by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website nta.ac.in.
The examination was conducted on November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, December 1, 3, 4, 5 and January 4 and 5, 2022. The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects, in 837 centres spread across 239 cities in India and more than 12 lakh candidates had registered for the UGC-NET exam.