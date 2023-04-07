Last Updated:

UGC NET Result 2023 Likely To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check

UGC NET Result 2023 for the December cycle of exams possibly today, April 7. UGC NET final answer key has been released on April 6. See how to check result.

Exam Results
 
Nandini Verma
UGC NET Result 2023

UGC NET Results 2023National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET final answer key on April 6. With the release of the final answer key, NTA is expected to release the UGC NET results for the December 2022 cycle of exams today, April 7. NTA usually declares the result a day after releasing the final answer keys. Once released, candidates will be able to check their UGC NET result 2023 online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

NTA organised the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 cycle exam between February 21 and March 16 in 5 phases. The exam was conducted in computer-based test mode for 83 subjects. Over 10 lakh candidates have enlisted for the exam. 

UGC NET provisional answer key was released on March 23. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 25. NTA considered the valid objections and released revised and final answer keys for the exam on April 6. NTA has not yet announced the date for releasing the UGC NET results.  However, candidates can expect them today. Once released, UGC NET results 2023 can be checked by following the steps given below. 

How to check UGC NET Results 2023

  • Step 1: Visit the NTA UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 
  • Step 2: Click the link that will read UGC NET December 2022 cycle result" on the "Candidates activities" section on the home page. 
  • Step 3: Next, select any one log-in option. 
  • Step 4: Key in the UGC NET login credentials, application number, and date of birth or password. 
  • Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button. 
  • Step 6: The NTA UGC NET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen. 
  • Step 7: Download and print a copy for future reference.
