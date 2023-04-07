UGC NET Result 2023 Likely To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check

UGC NET Results 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET final answer key on April 6. With the release of the final answer key, NTA is expected to release the UGC NET results for the December 2022 cycle of exams today, April 7. NTA usually declares the result a day after releasing the final answer keys. Once released, candidates will be able to check their UGC NET result 2023 online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA organised the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 cycle exam between February 21 and March 16 in 5 phases. The exam was conducted in computer-based test mode for 83 subjects. Over 10 lakh candidates have enlisted for the exam.

UGC NET provisional answer key was released on March 23. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 25. NTA considered the valid objections and released revised and final answer keys for the exam on April 6. NTA has not yet announced the date for releasing the UGC NET results. However, candidates can expect them today. Once released, UGC NET results 2023 can be checked by following the steps given below.

How to check UGC NET Results 2023