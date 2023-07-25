UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA Declares UGC NET June Results, Here's Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Here's the direct link to check UGC NET June 2023 results.
UGC NET June 2023 result has been declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode since December 2018.
NTA will consider the valid objections and release a revised answer key based on which the result will be prepared. The UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023 is expected to be released today, July 25.
NTA released the UGC-NET June 2023 provisional answer key on July 6 and candidates were invited to raise objections till July 8.
This year, a total of 6.39 lakh candidates registered for the exam out of which 4.63 lakh appeared making the attendance percentage 72.5%
UGC NET exam was conducted for a total of 84 subjects from June 13 to 22. The exam was held in two phases.
As per the latest update shared by UGC Chairman Maimdala Jagdesh Kumar, the UGC NET June 2023 results will be declared on July 26 or 27. "UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July. Will update if there is any change," UGC chairman tweeted on Friday. Click here to read more.
NTA is expected to declare UGC NET June 2023 results tomorrow, July 26. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.