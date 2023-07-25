Last Updated:

UGC NET Result 2023 LIVE Updates: NTA Declares UGC NET June Results, Here's Link

UGC NET Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) results for June 2023 cycle today, July 26. Earlier, UGC chairman confirmed that UGC NET result can be declared on July 26 or 27. Candidates can check result on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. See latest updates here.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
ugc net result 2023

Image: Shutterstock

pointer
12:07 IST, July 26th 2023
Direct link to check UGC NET June 2023 result

Here's the direct link to check UGC NET June 2023 results.

pointer
12:05 IST, July 26th 2023
UGC NET June 2023 result declared

UGC NET June 2023 result has been declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

pointer
14:15 IST, July 25th 2023
What is UGC NET ?

UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode since December 2018.

pointer
14:14 IST, July 25th 2023
How to download UGC NET final answer key 2023
  • Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2023 final answer key link
  • A PDF file will open
  • Check and match your response with the final answer key.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference

 

pointer
14:11 IST, July 25th 2023
How to check UGC NET June Results 2023
  • Step 1: Visit the NTA UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 
  • Step 2: Click the link that reads UGC NET June 2023 cycle result" on the "Candidates activities" section on the home page. 
  • Step 3: Next, select any one log-in option. 
  • Step 4: Key in the UGC NET login credentials, application number, and date of birth or password. 
  • Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button. 
  • Step 6: The NTA UGC NET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen. 
  • Step 7: Download and print a copy for future reference.
pointer
14:11 IST, July 25th 2023
UGC NET final answer key expected today

NTA will consider the valid objections and release a revised answer key based on which the result will be prepared. The UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023 is expected to be released today, July 25. 

pointer
14:09 IST, July 25th 2023
UGC NET provisional answer key out on July 6

NTA released the UGC-NET June 2023 provisional answer key on July 6 and candidates were invited to raise objections till July 8. 

pointer
14:09 IST, July 25th 2023
4.6 lakh appeared for UGC NET June 2023

 This year, a total of 6.39 lakh candidates registered for the exam out of which 4.63 lakh appeared making the attendance percentage 72.5%

pointer
14:09 IST, July 25th 2023
UGC NET June 2023 dates

UGC NET exam was conducted for a total of 84 subjects from June 13 to 22. The exam was held in two phases.

pointer
14:09 IST, July 25th 2023
UGC Chairman shares latest update on UGC NET Results 2023

As per the latest update shared by UGC Chairman Maimdala Jagdesh Kumar, the UGC NET June 2023 results will be declared on July 26 or 27. "UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July. Will update if there is any change," UGC chairman tweeted on Friday. Click here to read more.

pointer
14:09 IST, July 25th 2023
UGC NET Result 2023 expected tomorrow

NTA is expected to declare UGC NET June 2023 results tomorrow, July 26. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT