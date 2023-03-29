UGC NET Result 2023: NTA To Release UGC NET December 2022 Results At Ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Results 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) soon. NTA conducted the UGC NET December 2022 cycle exam between February 21 and March 16 in 5 phases. The exam was conducted in computer-based test mode for 83 subjects. Over 10 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

UGC NET answer key was released on March 23. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 25. NTA will consider the valid objections and release revised and final answer keys for the exam. Along with the answer key, the results will also be announced. NTA has not yet announced the date for releasing the UGC NET results. However, candidates can expect them by March 31. Once released, UGC NET results 2023 can be checked by following the steps given below.

How to check UGC NET Results 2023