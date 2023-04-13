UGC NET Result 2023 Out For December Cycle, Here's How To Check At Ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Results 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared UGC NET results for the December 2022 cycle of exams today. Earlier NTA released the final answer key on April 6. NTA usually declares the result a day after releasing the final answer keys, however, the result was delayed this time. Candidates will be able to check their UGC NET result 2023 online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to check UGC NET Result 2023

How to check UGC NET Results 2023

Step 1: Visit the NTA UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link that reads UGC NET December 2022 cycle result" on the "Candidates activities" section on the home page.

Step 3: Next, select any one log-in option.

Step 4: Key in the UGC NET login credentials, application number, and date of birth or password.

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 6: The NTA UGC NET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and print a copy for future reference.

UGC NET December Result 2023

NTA conducted the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 cycle exam from February 21 to March 16 in 5 phases. The exam was conducted in computer-based test mode for 83 subjects. Over 10 lakh candidates have enrolled for the exam. UGC NET provisional answer key was released on March 23. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 25. NTA considered the valid objections and released revised and final answer keys for the exam on April 6. Indian citizens who wish to work as assistant professors or as junior research fellows and assistant professors in Indian institutions and colleges must take the UGC-NET exam.