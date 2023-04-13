UGC NET Result 2023 Out For December Cycle, Here's How To Check At Ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UGC NET Results 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared UGC NET results for the December 2022 cycle of exams today. Earlier NTA released the final answer key on April 6. NTA usually declares the result a day after releasing the final answer keys, however, the result was delayed this time. Candidates will be able to check their UGC NET result 2023 online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Direct link to check UGC NET Result 2023
NTA conducted the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 cycle exam from February 21 to March 16 in 5 phases. The exam was conducted in computer-based test mode for 83 subjects. Over 10 lakh candidates have enrolled for the exam. UGC NET provisional answer key was released on March 23. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 25. NTA considered the valid objections and released revised and final answer keys for the exam on April 6. Indian citizens who wish to work as assistant professors or as junior research fellows and assistant professors in Indian institutions and colleges must take the UGC-NET exam.