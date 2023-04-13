UGC NET Result 2023 To Be Declared Today At Ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Results 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET results for December 2022 today, April 13. UGC chairman Jagdesh Kumar informed about the result date on his official Twitter handle on April 12. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The final answer key of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 cycle exam has already been released on April 6.

How to check UGC NET Results 2023

Step 1: Visit the NTA UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link that will read UGC NET December 2022 cycle result" on the "Candidates activities" section on the home page.

Step 3: Next, select any one log-in option.

Step 4: Key in the UGC NET login credentials, application number, and date of birth or password.

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 6: The NTA UGC NET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and print a copy for future reference.

NTA held the UGC NET December 2022 cycle exam between February 21 and March 16 in 5 phases. The exam was conducted in computer-based test mode for 83 subjects. Over 10 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. UGC NET provisional answer key was released on March 23. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 25. NTA considered the valid objections and released revised and final answer keys for the exam on April 6.