UGC NET Result 2023 To Be Declared Today At Ugcnet.nta.nic.in, See Full Details Here

UGC NET Results 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET results for December 2022 cycle today, April 10. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that the final answer key of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 cycle exam was released on April 6.

UGC NET Result 2023 date

NTA releases the UGC NET results a day after releasing the final keys. But, as the final answer keys were released on Thursday, April 6, NTA could not release the results on April 7 because of the Good Friday holiday. The results were delayed further due to Saturday and Sunday holidays. So, NTA is expected to declare the UGC NET results today, April 10. However, there is no official confirmation for the result date by NTA as of now.

How to check UGC NET Results 2023

Step 1: Visit the NTA UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link that will read UGC NET December 2022 cycle result" on the "Candidates activities" section on the home page.

Step 3: Next, select any one log-in option.

Step 4: Key in the UGC NET login credentials, application number, and date of birth or password.

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 6: The NTA UGC NET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and print a copy for future reference.

NTA conducted the UGC NET December 2022 cycle exam between February 21 and March 16 in 5 phases. The exam was conducted in computer-based test mode for 83 subjects. Over 10 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

UGC NET provisional answer key was released on March 23. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 25. NTA considered the valid objections and released revised and final answer keys for the exam on April 6. NTA has not yet announced the date for releasing the UGC NET results. However, candidates can expect them today.