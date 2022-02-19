UGC NET results 2021 have been released on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Candidates who took the UGC NET exam and were waiting for the results can check it now. The results for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that UGC on February 16 announced that the results will be out in a day or two. Official notice released on February 16 stated, 'The Chairman, UGC, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two.'

The result has been released by the exam conducting body National Testing Agency. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their UGC NET application number, date of birth, and password. The direct link to check results have also been mentioned below.

UGC NET December 2021 Result: Official websites to check

ugcnet.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

The Phase I of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 was conducted between November 20, 2021 and December 5, 2021. Phase II exam was between December 24 to December 27, 2021. Phase III exam was held on January 4 and 5, 2022 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 81 Subjects.

UGC NET 2021: Steps to check UGC NET Result 2021

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link being displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Now, candidates will get an option of logging in post entering the required credentials on the login page and click "Submit."

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will appear on the screen. Download it.

Step 5: It is recommended that candidates should take a printout of the result for future reference

Here is the direct link to download results