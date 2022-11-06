UGC NET Results 2022 Released; Here’s Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
UGC NET Results 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET results for 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility Test can check the results by visiting the official site of the NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
This year, the final answer key was released on November 2, and the provisional answer key was released on October 24. Candidates were also given the facility to raise objections against the answer key, and the last date to challenge was October 26, 2022.
The examination was conducted on July 9, 11, 12, September 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30, and October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 22, 2022. A total number of 5,44,485 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 43,246 Candidates qualified for eligibility Assistant Professor posts while 8,955 candidates have been declared qualified for JRF & eligible for Assistant Professor. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to check the UGC NET Results.