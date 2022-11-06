UGC NET Results 2022 Released; Here’s Direct Link To Check

UGC NET Results 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET results for 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility Test can check the results by visiting the official site of the NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the final answer key was released on November 2, and the provisional answer key was released on October 24. Candidates were also given the facility to raise objections against the answer key, and the last date to challenge was October 26, 2022.

The examination was conducted on July 9, 11, 12, September 20, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30, and October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 22, 2022. A total number of 5,44,485 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 43,246 Candidates qualified for eligibility Assistant Professor posts while 8,955 candidates have been declared qualified for JRF & eligible for Assistant Professor. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to check the UGC NET Results.

UGC NET Results 2022: Here's how to check the UGC NET Results

Step 1: To check the results, candidates are required to visit the official site of the UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the UGC NET Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login details and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to check the UGC NET Results 2022 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative