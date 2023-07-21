UGC NET Results 2023 For June Cycle Exams To Be Declared By July 27: UGC Chairman

National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to declare the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2023. As per the latest update shared by UGC Chairman Maimdala Jagdesh Kumar, the UGC NET June 2023 results will be declared on July 26 or 27. "UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July. Will update if there is any change," UGC chairman tweeted on Friday.

UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July. Will update if there is any change. pic.twitter.com/X5JlIyadYU — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 21, 2023

UGC NET exam was conducted for a total of 84 subjects from June 13 to 22. The exam was held in two phases. This year, a total of 6.39 lakh candidates registered for the exam out of which 4.63 lakh appeared making the attendance percentage 72.5%. NTA released the UGC-NET June 2023 provisional answer key on July 6 and candidates were invited to raise objections till July 8.

UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023 next week

NTA will consider the valid objections and release a revised answer key based on which the result will be prepared. The UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023 is expected to be released next week. Earlier the UGC chairman, Jagdesh Kumar announced that the UGC NET results will be released in the second week of August. However, as per the latest update shared by him, candidates can expect their results any day next week.

How to check UGC NET Results 2023