Last Updated:

UK Board Result 2022: Uttarakhand Classes 10, 12 Results Expected To Be Out On This Date

UK Board Result 2022: Uttarakhand Board will be releasing both matric and inter result in June. Results once released can be checked on official website.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
UK Board result

Image: Pixabay


UK Board result 2022: Uttarakhand Board of School Education is expected to release the UK Board Result 2022 for class 10 as well as class 12 soon. Reports suggest that the class 12 result will be declared before class 10. The results are expected to be out in June first week. Once released, the results can be checked on the official websites. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below

UK Board class 10, 12 result 2022: Websites to check 

  1. uaresults.nic.in
  2. ubse.uk.gov.in.

As per past trends, Uttarakhand 10th and 12th Results 2022 are likely to be announced in June 2022. However, the exact date for releasing result has not been announced yet. Report suggests that the evaluation process is about to be complete. Please note that the Uttarakhand, UBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 date is tentative and official communication has not been received yet. Once updates are available, it will be uploaded to the official websites. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website. 

Here is how to check Uttarakhand board results 2022

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned below 
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Board results 
  • Step 3: In the next step, registered candidates will have to enter the required details such as roll number to login
  • Step 4: Post logging in, the Uttarakhand Board results 2022 will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Go through the marks and download the scorecard
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Here’s how to check your Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 board results via SMS

  • Type in your UK12 (for Class 12) or UK10 and your UBSE roll number.
  • Send the message to 56263.
  • The Uttarakhand Board results 2022 will appear on your mobile phone.
READ | NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC results to be out on May 31, here's how to check
READ | GSEB Gujarat Board SSC, HSC results 2022 soon; Here's how to check result online
READ | RBSE Rajasthan Board class 5th, 8th results 2022 Date: Check official announcement here
READ | UP Board results 2022: UPMSP warns students & parents against fake calls, check details
READ | Rajasthan Board result 2022 likely to be released on May 30, here's how to check
Tags: UK Board result, Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand Board
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND