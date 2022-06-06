UK Board Results 2022 Declared: 77.74% Pass In Class 10, 82.63% Students Pass In Class 12

Uttarakhand Board Result: The class 10 and 12 board results have been released today, June 6, 2022, by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE). Students can now check the Uttarakhand board results by visiting the websites - uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in. The UK Board 10th and 12th exams 2022 were held from March 28 to April 19, 2022. Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat announced the Uttarakhand board result 2022 in the press conference shortly.

This year, more than 2 lakh students took part in the UK Board exams; a total of 1.29 lakh (1,29,785) students took the high school (class 10) and another 1 lakh appeared for the intermediate (class 12) exams. To check class 10, and 12 results for the UBSE board, candidates need the following credentials such as roll number, and date of birth.

UBSE Result 2022 | Pass Percentage

As per media updates, the overall pass percentage of UK board result 2022 Class 10 students is 77.74%. In class 12, the pass percentage stood at 82.63%.

The pass percentage of the female students in the Uttarakhand board result 2022 was 85.38 per cent. While the pass percentage of the male student stood at 79.74 per cent.

UK Board Exam 2022 Class 10 Toppers

As per reports, Ayush Awasthi and Ayush Juyal scored first in Class 10 with 493 marks out of 500. The pass percentage is 98.60 percent.

UK Board Exam 2022 Class 12 toppers

As per reports, Diya Rajput, scored 485 marks, with 97 percent. Anshul Bahuguna secured the second position by scoring 484 marks, with 96.80 percent and Sumti Singh Mehta stood third as she scored 483 marks, with 96.60 percent.

UK Board result 2022 | District-wise Pass Percentage

Uttarakhand Board of School Education Result 2022: Here's how to check results

Step 1: To check the class 10 and 12 board results, candidates need to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, click on the link for the Uttarakhand Class 10, and 12 Board results that are given on the main page.

Step 3: Now, enter the required details such as your UBSE roll number.

Step 4: Then, click on the submit button.

Step 5: Automatically, the Uttarakhand Board results for 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future use

UK Board 10th Result | UK Board 12th Result

Here's direct link to check & download UK Board Results 2022 - CLICK HERE

Here's how students can check Uttarakhand Board Result 2022 via SMS

Type in your UK12 (for Class 12) or UK10 and your UBSE roll number.

Send the message to 56263.

The Uttarakhand Board results 2022 will appear on your mobile phone.

(Image: PTI/ Representative)