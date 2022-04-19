UKPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam Result 2021 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
UKPSC Civil Judge Result 2022: The result of the Judicial Service Civil Judge Preliminary Exam 2021 has been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) today on April 19, 2022. Candidates can check their results by visiting the web page of the UKPSC at ukpsc.gov.in. Along with the results, the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has also released the answer key.
This year, as many as 139 candidates have been selected, who will now participate in the main exam. The preliminary examination was conducted on March 13, 2022. According to the notification, the main examination and computer basic knowledge test will be held from August 2 to 5, 2022. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.