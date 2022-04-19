Last Updated:

UKPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam Result 2021 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check

UKPSC Civil Judge Result : The result of the Judicial Service Civil Judge Preliminary Exam 2021 has been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission

UKPSC

UKPSC Civil Judge Result 2022: The result of the Judicial Service Civil Judge Preliminary Exam 2021 has been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) today on April 19, 2022. Candidates can check their results by visiting the web page of the UKPSC at  ukpsc.gov.in. Along with the results, the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has also released the answer key.

This year, as many as 139 candidates have been selected, who will now participate in the main exam. The preliminary examination was conducted on March 13, 2022. According to the notification, the main examination and computer basic knowledge test will be held from August 2 to 5, 2022. Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

UKPSC Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam: Here's how to download the result

  • STEP 1: To download the UKPSC civil judge result candidates must visit the official website - ukpsc.gov.in
  • STEP 2: Then, on homepage, click on the link that reads in hindi, "उत्तराखण्ड न्यायिक सेवा सिविल जज (जू0डि0) प्रारम्भिक परीक्षा-2021 के संबंध में विज्ञप्ति/परीक्षा परिणाम" under Recent Update section
  • STEP 3: Now, tap on the Result link
  • STEP 4: Automatically, a pdf file will appear on the screen
  • STEP 5: Now candidates can download the result 
  • STEP 6: It is recommended that candidates must keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

Here's direct link to download the UKPSC Judicial Services Result - Click here

 

UKPSC Civil Judge Exam Answer Key

UKPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2022: Cut-Off Marks

