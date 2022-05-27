UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021 Released At Ukpsc.gov.in, Here's How To Check

UKPSC PCS Prelims result in 2021: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has announced the UKPSC Provincial Civil Service (PCS) Prelims 2021 result. Registered candidates who took the State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services exam can download their scorecard from the official website ukpsc.gov.in. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

The preliminary examination was held on April 3, 2022. With the result being declared, candidates who will qualify the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. Eligible candidates will be sitting for the main examination between August 20 and August 24, 2022. The commission will be releasing separate admit cards for mains exam. The steps to check UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021 can be checked here.

UKPSC Prelims result 2021: Follow these steps to check scores

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website ukpsc.gov.in.\

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘UKPSC PCS Prelims result 2021’

Step 3: A PDF file will be opened up on screen where the candidates have to check their roll number

Step 4: Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download admit card

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the result, cut-off marks, marks, and revised answer key of State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2021 all together. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of UKPSC. The commission will soon release the mains admit card which can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

UKPSC PCS Mains admit card: Know how to download