×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 13:43 IST

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Application Begins Today for 1,544 Assistant Teacher Vacancies

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has begun application process for 1,544 vacancies for the post of Assistant Teacher Recruitment.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has begun the application process for 1,544 vacancies for the post of Assistant Teacher Recruitment. The application process begins on March 22 and will continue until April 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Candidates are allowed to make corrections in their applications from March 16 to March 18. The UKSSC assistant teacher recruitment exam for 2024 is scheduled to be conducted in July.

Advertisement

Here are the details of the UKSSSC Recruitment 2024 vacancies:

  • Vacancy: 1,544 Assistant Teacher posts
  • Age Limit: Candidates must be between 21 and 42 years old.
  • Application Fee: General and OBC category candidates are required to pay ₹300 as the application fee, while SC/ST/EWS/PwBD category candidates must pay ₹150. Orphan candidates are exempt from paying the application fee.

Here's How to Apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2024:

  1. Visit the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in.
  2. Click on the "Apply" link on the homepage.
  3. Register and proceed with the application process.
  4. Upload all the necessary documents and pay the application fee.
  5. Submit the completed form and download a copy.
  6. Take a printout of the form for future reference.

Click here for official notification. 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 13:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

IPL 2024 New Rules

IPL sign language feed

a few seconds ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

a few seconds ago
Ear piercing guide

Ear-piercing Guide

a few seconds ago
Vegetarian menu for Holi

Vegetarian Holi Menu

a minute ago
Digital advertising growth FY24

digital advertising

a minute ago
Adam Zampa opts out of IPL 2024

Kotian replaces Zampa

2 minutes ago
Ashwin on CSK's captaincy change in IPL 2024

Ashwin on CSK captaincy

4 minutes ago
Protest in Mohali

Stir by AAP in Mohali

4 minutes ago
Bihar Board intermediate students protest outside JDU office in Patna

Bihar students protest

4 minutes ago
Nayak

Who Is Producing Nayak 2?

4 minutes ago
TOP UNSOLD PLAYERS IN IPL AUCTION 2024 TODAY

Steve Smith on IND star

5 minutes ago
Paytm

PPBL in focus

5 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

9 minutes ago
Vedaa

Sharvari Pens A Note

10 minutes ago
DMart

CLSA initiates coverage

11 minutes ago
Drake and Josh file photo

Drake-Josh's Friendship

12 minutes ago
BJP FLAG

BJP List

13 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Ram-Janhvi's RC16

16 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Ponting, Ganguly share insights on skipper Pant's readiness for IPL 2024

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News19 hours ago

  5. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo