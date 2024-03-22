Advertisement

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has begun the application process for 1,544 vacancies for the post of Assistant Teacher Recruitment. The application process begins on March 22 and will continue until April 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Candidates are allowed to make corrections in their applications from March 16 to March 18. The UKSSC assistant teacher recruitment exam for 2024 is scheduled to be conducted in July.

Advertisement

Here are the details of the UKSSSC Recruitment 2024 vacancies:

Vacancy: 1,544 Assistant Teacher posts

1,544 Assistant Teacher posts Age Limit: Candidates must be between 21 and 42 years old.

Candidates must be between 21 and 42 years old. Application Fee: General and OBC category candidates are required to pay ₹300 as the application fee, while SC/ST/EWS/PwBD category candidates must pay ₹150. Orphan candidates are exempt from paying the application fee.

Here's How to Apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in. Click on the "Apply" link on the homepage. Register and proceed with the application process. Upload all the necessary documents and pay the application fee. Submit the completed form and download a copy. Take a printout of the form for future reference.

Click here for official notification.