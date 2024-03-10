×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 11:47 IST

Union Bank of India Releases SO Admit Card 2024, Here's Direct Link to Download

The Union Bank of India (UBI) has issued the admit card for the Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment Exam 2024. Here's how to download UBI SO admit card 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Union Bank of India
Union Bank of India | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Union Bank of India (UBI) has issued the admit card for the Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment Exam 2024. Candidates who have applied for the UBI SO position can now access and download their admit cards directly from the official website at unionbankofindia.co.in.

Scheduled for March 17, 2024, the UBI SO 2024 online examination is a crucial step in the recruitment process. To download the admit card, candidates simply need to log in using their 'Registration Number' and 'Password' on the official portal. With the aim of filling a total of 606 Specialist Officer posts, the Union Bank of India has embarked on this ambitious recruitment drive.

Steps to download the UBI SO Admit Card 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website at unionbankofindia.co.in
Step 2: Navigate to the 'Recruitment' section on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the link titled "Download UBI SO Call Letter 2024"
Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter your registration details
Step 5: After entering the required information, click on the submit button
Step 6: Your hall ticket will then be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Direct link to download UBI SO admit card.

For quick access, candidates can use the direct link provided for UBI SO 2024 Admit Card on the official website.

To ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination experience, candidates are strongly advised to carry a printed copy of their UBI SO Admit Card along with a valid photo ID on the day of the examination.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 11:47 IST

