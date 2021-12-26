Last Updated:

University Of Allahabad Releases Cut-off Marks, Counselling Schedule; Here's Direct Link

University Of Allahabad Cut-Off Marks 2021: The cut-off marks and counselling schedule of BA, MA & other courses have been released for admission. Read on.

Written By
Amrit Burman
University Of Allahabad

Image: Shutterstock


University Of Allahabad Cut-Off Marks 2021: The cut-off marks and counselling schedule have been released by the University of Allahabad for admission to various programmes including BA, BFA, BSc, MSc, and MA courses. Candidates can get all the information related to admission and counselling on the official website - allduniv.ac.in. Candidates must note that admission to University of Allahabad courses will be based on merit and availability of seats.

The counselling procedure for BA will be conducted in phases for unreserved and reserved categories between December 28 and December 30, 2021. MSc counselling for computer science courses will be conducted on January 4, 2022, and MA courses will be conducted on January 5, 2022. Candidates can also find the reporting time for all the courses on the official website.

University Of Allahabad Counselling Date: Here's Direct Link To Check

  • MA Education Cut-Off, Counselling Schedule - CLICK HERE
  • BA Cut-Off, Counselling Dates - CLICK HERE
  • MSc Computer Science Counselling Date - CLICK HERE
  • BFA Programme Counselling Schedule, Cut-Off - CLICK HERE

Important Document required at the time of counselling

  • Admit Card of PGAT
  • Score Card of PGAT
  • Class 10 Mark Sheet (in original and photocopy)
  • Class 12 Mark Sheet (in original and photocopy)
  • Undergraduate Mark Sheet (in original and photocopy)
  • Latest Caste Certificate (in original and photocopy)
  • Aadhaar Card along with a passport-sized colour photograph
  • Anti-Ragging undertaking by parents
  • Demand Draft, Transfer Certificate, Migration Certificate
  • Affidavit for Private Candidate

Image: Shutterstock

READ | CG Vyapam SAA admit card released for Jan 2 exam; check steps to download hall tickets
READ | Maharashtra Board allows class 10, 12 students to submit forms till one day prior to exam
READ | Allahabad High Court Recruitment: NTA announces dates for review officer posts exam
READ | RRB Group D Exam 2021: Deadline to modify application ends today, check modification link
Tags: University Of Allahabad, Cut-Off Marks, BA
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND