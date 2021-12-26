University Of Allahabad Releases Cut-off Marks, Counselling Schedule; Here's Direct Link

University Of Allahabad Cut-Off Marks 2021: The cut-off marks and counselling schedule have been released by the University of Allahabad for admission to various programmes including BA, BFA, BSc, MSc, and MA courses. Candidates can get all the information related to admission and counselling on the official website - allduniv.ac.in. Candidates must note that admission to University of Allahabad courses will be based on merit and availability of seats.

The counselling procedure for BA will be conducted in phases for unreserved and reserved categories between December 28 and December 30, 2021. MSc counselling for computer science courses will be conducted on January 4, 2022, and MA courses will be conducted on January 5, 2022. Candidates can also find the reporting time for all the courses on the official website.

University Of Allahabad Counselling Date: Here's Direct Link To Check

Important Document required at the time of counselling

Admit Card of PGAT

Score Card of PGAT

Class 10 Mark Sheet (in original and photocopy)

Class 12 Mark Sheet (in original and photocopy)

Undergraduate Mark Sheet (in original and photocopy)

Latest Caste Certificate (in original and photocopy)

Aadhaar Card along with a passport-sized colour photograph

Anti-Ragging undertaking by parents

Demand Draft, Transfer Certificate, Migration Certificate

Affidavit for Private Candidate

