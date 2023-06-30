UP B.Ed JEE Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard

UP BEd JEE Result 2023 has been released. The result is now available on the official website of UPBED on the official website- bujhansi.ac.in. The result which has been released today is for the UP B.Ed JEE 2023 which was conducted on June 15, 2023. The application process for the exam was conducted between February 1 and April 5. The admit card was released on June 6, 2023.

The UP B.Ed JEE is conducted every year for the candidates to secure admission to B.Ed courses. This year over 6 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take the UP B.Ed JEE 2023. All those candidates who successfully pass the exam will be called for the next process, which is counseling. The counseling schedule will be released after the release of result. The steps to download the results and answer key are mentioned below.

UP B.Ed JEE result 2023: Follow these steps to download scorecards