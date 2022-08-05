UP BEd JEE 2022 Result Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards

UP BEd Result 2022 has been released on Friday, August 5, 2022. The result is now available on the official website of UPBED on upbed2022.in. The result which has been released today is for the UP B.Ed JEE 2022 which was conducted on July 6, 2022. The application process for the exam was conducted between May 15 and May 20, 2022. The admit card was released on June 25, 2022.

The UP B.Ed JEE is conducted every year for the candidates to secure admission for B.Ed courses. This year over 6 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take the UP B.Ed JEE 2022. All those candidates who successfully pass the exam will be called for the next process, which is counseling. The counselling schedule will be released after the release of result. The steps to download the results and answer key are mentioned below.

UP B.Ed result 2022: Follow these steps to download scorecards

Step 1: Candidates should go to the official website – upbed2022.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the result link

Step 3: Then in the next step, candidates will have to key in the required details

Step 4: Candidates should check and take print out of the result

UP BEd 2022: Check important dates here

Check topper details here

Ragini Yadav secured first position with 359 marks

Neetu Devi secured the second position with 358 marks

Abhay Kumar Gupta secured the third position with 349 marks

UP B.Ed Answer key: Follow these steps to check

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of UP BEd on upbed2022.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on UP BEd answer key link

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Step 4: Candidates should download the page

Step 5: They are also advised to keep hard copy of the same for future reference

The exam was conducted in 75 districts across the state in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. For more details, candidates should go to the official website. Here is the direct link to check result.