UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Results Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: PTI
UP Board 10th, 12th Results: The results for compartment examinations for classes 10th and 12th have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today, September 13, 2022. All those candidates who took part in the examination can download the UP Board class 10th and 12th results by visiting the official website at upmsp.edu.in. To check the UPMSP Improvement result 2022, students will have to use their roll number to access the UP compartment.
This year, the UP Board compartment examination for classes 10th and 12th was held on August 27. The UP 10th compartment exam 2022 was conducted from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. While the 12th-grade compartment exam 2022 was conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM, For the candidates' convenience, we have provided a step-by-step process as well as a direct link to check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 scores.