UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Results Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

UP Board 10th, 12th Results: The results for compartment examinations for classes 10th and 12th have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today, September 13, 2022. All those candidates who took part in the examination can download the UP Board class 10th and 12th results by visiting the official website at upmsp.edu.in. To check the UPMSP Improvement result 2022, students will have to use their roll number to access the UP compartment.

This year, the UP Board compartment examination for classes 10th and 12th was held on August 27. The UP 10th compartment exam 2022 was conducted from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. While the 12th-grade compartment exam 2022 was conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM, For the candidates' convenience, we have provided a step-by-step process as well as a direct link to check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 scores.

Pass percentage

In order to qualify for the UP Board exams, it is important that candidates must score at least 33 percent marks.

UPMSP class 10th and 12th results: Here's how to check scores

Step 1: To check the UP Board Class 10, 12th Results, candidates should visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the result link.

Step 3: Key in your login credentials.

Step 4: Your UP Board compartment results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the UPMSP result and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Direct link to check UP Board class 10th compartment result - CLICK HERE

Direct link to check UP Board class 12th compartment result - CLICK HERE

Image: PTI/ Representative