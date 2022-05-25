UP Board 10th, 12th Result To Be Out In June: List Of Websites & Steps To Check Results

UP Board 10th, 12th Result: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to release the UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th results in a few days. According to media reports, the evaluation process has ended and the UP 10th and 12th Board Result 2022 is expected to be announced in the last week of May or the first week of June. This year, the board will send the results of students' registered mail IDs.

It is expected that the results for both the Class 10 and Class 12 will be announced on the same date. So far, there has not been any official confirmation regarding the date and time of the declaration of the result. This year, nearly 50 lakh students took part in both the Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board Exams 2022. Last year, the UP Board announced the Class 10th and Class 12th results on July 31.

UP Board Exam Result to be sent to students via email

According to reports, this year, the UP Board class 10 and 12 results will be sent to the students via email and the Board is making preparations for the same. Notably, this is the first time that the Board will be sending the results to the students via email. However, for the convenience of the students, the board will also release the class 10 and 12 results on the official websites as well.

Here's the list of websites to check UP Board 10th and 12th results

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th result | UP Board 12th result: Here's how to check result

Step 1: To check the UP board Log on to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "UP Board 10th Result 2022" or "UP Board 12th Result 2022" (after the link will be activated).

Candidates then need to enter their UP board roll number.

Step 4: Then, click the submit button.

Step 5: UP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: It is strongly advised that candidates must download the UP Board results for future needs.

Image: PTI/ Representative