UP Board 12th Result 2023 Declared At Upresults.nic.in; Here's Direct Link To Check

UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP or Uttar Pradesh Board has announced the intermediate or class 12th result 2023. As scheduled, the UPMSP 12th Result 2023 was declared at 1.30 PM. UP Board results can be checked on the official website upresults.nic. Students can now check their UP 12th Result 2023 by entering their exam roll number and captcha code.
UP Board conducted the Class 12 Board exams from February 16 to March 4. Over 27 lakh candidates took the UP board intermediate exam this year. The list of official websites where the result has been released is mentioned below.
Candidates must note that the result downloaded from the website is provisional. The original UP Board mark sheet will be issued from the schools in due course of time. Students must contact their schools to obtain the UP Board mark sheet.