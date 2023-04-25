Last Updated:

UP Board 12th Result 2023 Declared At Upresults.nic.in; Here's Direct Link To Check

UP Board 12th result 2023 has been declared at upresults.nic.in on April 25. Here's direct link to check the UP Board intermediated results 2023.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
up board 12th result 2023

Image: PTI


UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP or Uttar Pradesh Board has announced the intermediate or class 12th result 2023. As scheduled, the UPMSP 12th Result 2023 was declared at 1.30 PM. UP Board results can be checked on the official website upresults.nic. Students can now check their UP 12th Result 2023 by entering their exam roll number and captcha code.

UP Board Results 2023 Declared LIVE Updates

UP Board conducted the Class 12 Board exams from February 16 to March 4. Over 27 lakh candidates took the UP board intermediate exam this year. The list of official websites where the result has been released is mentioned below.

UP Board12th Result 2022 – List of official websites

  • upresults.nic.in
  • upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Results 2023: All FAQs answered here

UP Board 10th result: Here's how to check UPMSP results

  • Step 1: To check the UP board result, log on to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on link which reads, " U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2023 Results Announced on 25 April 2022"
  • DIRECT LINK to check UP Board class 12th Result 2023
  • Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their UP board roll number and enter the captcha code as shown
  • Step 4: Then, click the submit button.
  • Step 5: UP Board Intermediate Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: It is strongly advised that candidates must download the UP Board results for future needs and take its printout. 

Know how to calculate UP Board class 12th pass percentage

Candidates must note that the result downloaded from the website is provisional. The original UP Board mark sheet will be issued from the schools in due course of time. Students must contact their schools to obtain the UP Board mark sheet. 

READ | UP Board Result 2023: Time announced, UPMSP to declare 10th, 12th results on April 25
READ | UP Board Result 2023: List of websites to check UPMSP class 10th, 12th results online
READ | UP Board result 2023 today; How to check UPMSP class 10, 12 results via SMS
READ | UP Board result 2023: How to check UPMSP UP Board class 10th, 12th results on mobile phone
READ | UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check UP Board toppers' names, pass percentage here
COMMENT