UP Board Class 10 Result 2022 Out, Topper Scores 97.67%; Check Result Highlights

UP Board matric result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 results have been released across the official websites on June 18. The overall pass percentage recorded this year is 88.18%. The result has been announced at a press conference which started at 2 pm.

The UP Class 10 result 2022 is available on the UPMSP board official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To access the UP 10th result 2022, students should be ready with their login credentials including roll number and date of birth. The topper list as well as a direct link to check results has been mentioned.

Where to check matric result?

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

UPMSP Results 2022: Check the topper list here

Rank 1: Prince Patel

Rank 2: Sanskriti Thakur

Rank 2: Kiran Kushwaha

Rank 3: Aniket Sharma

UP Board 10th result: Step-by-step guide to check UPMSP results

Step 1: To check the UP board result, log on to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link which reads, "U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2022 Results Announced on 18 June 2022"

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their UP board roll number

Step 4: Then, click the submit button

Step 5: UP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: It is strongly advised that candidates must download the UP Board results

Step 7: Do not forget to take its printout for future reference

UP board matric result 2022: How to check score via SMS

Step 1: Type UP10ROLL NUMBER

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

Step 3: The candidate will receive the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exam result on their mobile number as an SMS.

Students require at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass UP Board Exams 2022. In case they get less than passing marks, they will have to appear for the compartment exam. As of now, the dates of compartment exams have not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the same.