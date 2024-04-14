Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is on the verge of releasing the UP Board result 2024 for Class 10 and 12. Speculations suggest that the results may be announced by April 25, although no official confirmation has been provided by the authorities yet.

In preparation for the result declaration, the board is meticulously reviewing and rectifying any discrepancies to ensure accuracy before publishing the marks. The final announcement of the UP board result 2024 will be made post the approval by board authorities.

Last year, the UP board results for Class 10 and 12 were declared on April 25. The examinations were conducted from February 22 to March 9, with a staggering total of 55,25,308 students registering for the board exams. Among them, 29,47,311 were Class 10 students and 25,77,997 were Class 12 students.

UP Board Results 2024: How to Check

To access their results, students will need to utilize their login credentials, including their registration number and date of birth. Here's a simple guide on how to download the UPMSP Class 10 and 12 result 2024:

Visit the official websites result.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Click on the link labeled 'Download UP Board Result 2024'. Select the relevant result option based on the exam appeared for. Enter your login credentials on the login page. Download and print a copy of the result for future reference.