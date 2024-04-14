×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2024 Expected To Be Declared by April 25; How to Check

Speculations suggest that the UP Board results 2024 may be announced by April 25, although no official confirmation has been provided by the authorities yet.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
UP Board Result 2024 Expected Soon
UP Board Result 2024 Expected Soon | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is on the verge of releasing the UP Board result 2024 for Class 10 and 12. Speculations suggest that the results may be announced by April 25, although no official confirmation has been provided by the authorities yet.

In preparation for the result declaration, the board is meticulously reviewing and rectifying any discrepancies to ensure accuracy before publishing the marks. The final announcement of the UP board result 2024 will be made post the approval by board authorities.

Advertisement

Last year, the UP board results for Class 10 and 12 were declared on April 25. The examinations were conducted from February 22 to March 9, with a staggering total of 55,25,308 students registering for the board exams. Among them, 29,47,311 were Class 10 students and 25,77,997 were Class 12 students. 

UP Board Results 2024: How to Check

To access their results, students will need to utilize their login credentials, including their registration number and date of birth. Here's a simple guide on how to download the UPMSP Class 10 and 12 result 2024:

  1. Visit the official websites result.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link labeled 'Download UP Board Result 2024'.
  3. Select the relevant result option based on the exam appeared for.
  4. Enter your login credentials on the login page.
  5. Download and print a copy of the result for future reference.

 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

2 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

2 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

3 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

4 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

7 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

9 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama out of San Antonio Spurs last game

Wemby out of final game

10 minutes ago
Gibbs-White

Morgan score vs ex-club

11 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

19 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

20 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

22 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

27 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

40 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

42 minutes ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

43 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

an hour ago
Jeremy Doku

Man City earns big win

an hour ago
Filip Kostic

Juventus poor run remains

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo