The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to release the results for the 2024 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations today, April 20, 2024, at 2 PM. Students eagerly awaiting their results can access them through the official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in following a press conference scheduled at the UPMSP headquarters in Prayagraj.

This year’s board exams, which took place from February 22 to March 9, saw a significant turnout with over 55 lakh students registered, comprising approximately 29.5 lakh in Class 10 and 25.8 lakh in Class 12. These numbers mark a critical event for both students and educational authorities as they prepare to announce the outcomes.1

The results, once declared, will include detailed information such as pass percentages, the list of top-performing students, and other essential statistics. This announcement is particularly notable as it follows last year's results, which were released on April 25, 2023.

How to download UP Board Marksheet 2024

For students and parents looking to access the results, here are the steps:

1. Visit the official websites: result.upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the ‘Download UP Board Result 2024’ link found on the homepage.

3. Select the relevant result link as per the exam – Class 10 or Class 12.

4. Enter the necessary login details.

5. View, download, and print the results for further use.

With anticipation building up, the students are advised to keep their login information ready to avoid delays in accessing their results once they are live on the portal post 2 PM today.