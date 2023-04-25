UP Board Class 10th Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard

UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP or Uttar Pradesh Board has released the high school or class 10th result 2023. As scheduled, the UPMSP 10th Result 2023 was declared at 1.30 PM. It can be checked on the official website upresults.nic. Students can now check their UP 10th Result 2023 by entering their exam roll number and captcha code.

UP Board conducted the Class 10 Board exams from February 16 to March 3. Over 31 lakh candidates took the UP board matric exam this year. The list of official websites where the result has been released is mentioned below.

UP Board10th Result 2022 – List of official websites

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th result: Here's how to check UPMSP results

Step 1: To check the UP board result, log on to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on link which reads, " U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2023 Results Announced on 25 April 2022"

DIRECT LINK to check UP Board class 10th Result 2023

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their UP board roll number and enter the captcha code as shown

Step 4: Then, click the submit button.

Step 5: UP Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: It is strongly advised that candidates must download the UP Board results for future needs and take its printout.

Candidates must note that the result downloaded from the website is provisional. The original UP Board mark sheet will be issued from the schools in due course of time. Students must contact their schools to obtain the UP Board mark sheet.