The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education (UPMSP) has announced the results for the Class 12 examinations, bringing an end to the suspense and anticipation among students. The results were declared today by the Chairman, Mahendra Dev, and the board Secretary, Divyakant Shukla, in a formal announcement.

According to the latest updates, a commendable 82.6% of the total students who appeared for the Class 12 examinations have successfully passed. This achievement underscores the hard work and dedication of the students, as well as the efforts put in by the educators and administrators involved in conducting the examinations.

Simultaneously, the results for the Class 10 examinations were also announced, revealing that 89.55% of the students have passed the exams with flying colors. This remarkable success rate reflects the commitment of both the students and the educational institutions towards academic excellence.

The UP Board Class 12 results encompass students from various streams, including arts, science, commerce, and vocational courses. The declaration of results for all streams ensures that students can now move forward with their academic and professional aspirations based on their performance in the examinations.

For students eager to check their results, the UP Board has provided multiple avenues for accessing the results. The official website of the board at https://upmsp.edu.in/ or https://upresults.nic.in/ is the primary platform for checking the results. Additionally, alternative methods such as accessing the results throughthe DigiLocker platform are also available to ensure seamless access.

How to check UP Board Results 2024

To check the UP Board Class 12 results, students can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education (UPMSP) at https://upmsp.edu.in/ or https://upresults.nic.in/.

2. Look for the link that says "Class 12 Result 2024" or similar, and click on it.

3. Enter your roll number and other required details accurately in the designated fields.

4. After entering the necessary information, click on the "Submit" or "Check Result" button.

5. Your UP Board Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check your result carefully, including your marks and overall percentage.

7. You can also download the result or take a printout for future reference.

As students access their results, they are encouraged to celebrate their achievements while also reflecting on their academic journey. The results serve as a testament to their hard work and perseverance, and they should be proud of their accomplishments. Additionally, students are reminded to seek guidance and support from their educators and parents as they navigate the next steps in their academic and professional endeavors.

Overall, the declaration of the UP Board Class 12 results marks a significant milestone in the academic journey of students, and it is a moment of celebration and reflection for both students and their families. Congratulations to all the students who have successfully cleared the examinations, and best wishes for their future endeavors!