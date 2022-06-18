UP Board Class 12th Results 2022 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Inter Scores

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representative
UP Board class 12 result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the UP Board 12th Results 2022. The result has been released on June 18 at 4 pm. Registered candidates can check and download their respective results by visiting the official websites of the board - upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.
Over 52 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take the UP board examination. The UP Class 12th exams were conducted in offline mode between March 24 and April 20, 2022. Students are advised to keep their roll number and date of birth to check the UP Board inter or class 12th Results 2022.