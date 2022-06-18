Last Updated:

UP Board Class 12th Results 2022 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check Inter Scores

UP Board class 12 result 2022 has been released on June 18 at 4 pm. The same can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Check result highlights here

up board

UP Board class 12 result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the UP Board 12th Results 2022. The result has been released on June 18 at 4 pm. Registered candidates can check and download their respective results by visiting the official websites of the board - upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. 

Over 52 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take the UP board examination. The UP Class 12th exams were conducted in offline mode between March 24 and April 20, 2022. Students are advised to keep their roll number and date of birth to check the UP Board inter or class 12th Results 2022.

UP Board 12 Results 2022 Live Updates

UPMSP class 12 Result 2022: Official websites to check 

  1. upresults.nic.in
  2. upmsp.edu.in
  3. upmspresults.up.nic.in
  4. results.nic.in

UP Board class 12th Results 2022: Date and Time

  • UP Board Class 12 Result has been released on June 18, 2022
  • The result has been released in second half at 4 pm

UP Board 12th result: Follow these steps to check scores

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on link which reads, "U. P. Board High School (Class XII) Examination - 2022 Results  Announced on 18 June 2022" 
  • Step 3: Then the candidates will have to enter their UP board roll number and click on submit
  • Step 4: UP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the UP Board results and go through it
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future needs

Here is the direct link to check UP Board inter result 2022

UP Board class 12th Result 2022: How to calculate UPMSP Inter percentage

  • Step 1: Add the total number of all your papers to get the percentage of total marks. For example, 500 marks for 5 subjects.
  • Step 2: Add up all the marks you have secured in each subject.
  • Step 3: Now divide the number of numbers that have come by the total marks. Then multiply by 100
  • Step 4: By this formula, you will know the percentage of UP Board results.
