In a much-anticipated revelation, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has unveiled the top achievers for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, showcasing outstanding performances across the state. Priyanshi Nigam has topped the UP matric exam and Saurabh Verma has topped intermediate exam. Check UP Board topper list 2024 here.

UP Board Class 10 Toppers 2024: Priyanshi Nigam is Matric Topper

The spotlight shines on Prachi Nigam, who emerges as the top scorer in the Class 10 final exams with a stellar performance, securing an impressive 591 out of 600 marks, translating to an exceptional 98.50 percent. Following closely are Deepika Sonkar and the trio of Navika Singh, Swati Singh, and Dipanshi Singh Sengar, each notching an outstanding 588 marks.

UP Board Class 12 Toppers 2024: Saurabh Verma is Intermediate Topper

For the Class 12 examinations, Shubham Verma leads the pack with an outstanding score of 489 out of 500 i.e, 97.80%. Trailing closely behind are Vishu Chaudhary, Kajal Singh, Raj Verma, Kashish Maurya, Charli Gupta, and Sujata Pandey, all achieving a commendable 488 marks. Notably, Sheetal Verma, Kashish Yadav, Aaditya Kumar Yadav, Anksha Vishvakarma, and Palak Singh secure an impressive 487 marks each.

Girls Outshine Boys

Reflecting a trend observed in recent years, the pass percentage among girls continues to outshine that of boys in the High school final examination. Girls exhibit a commendable performance with a pass percentage of 93.40 percent, surpassing their male counterparts significantly, who achieve a pass percentage of 86.05 percent.

As the results unfold, it's evident that the students of Uttar Pradesh have displayed exemplary dedication and perseverance, setting a high benchmark for academic excellence. Their achievements not only reflect their individual brilliance but also underscore the relentless efforts of educators and the support of their families.

The UPMSP congratulates all the toppers and extends its best wishes to all students for their future endeavors. As they embark on their next academic pursuits, may they continue to shine brightly and inspire generations to come.