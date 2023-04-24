Last Updated:

UP Board Result 2023: List Of Websites To Check UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Results Online

UP Board Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2023 on April 25. Where to check.

Nandini Verma
UP Board Results 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2023 on April 25. The UP Board results will be announced at 1.30 pm in a press conference at UPMSP headquarters in Prayagraj.  Once declared, students can check and download their results by visiting the board's official websites. A list of official websites where UP Board results can be checked is given below: 

UP Board results 2023: List of websites to check

  • upresults.nic.in
  • upmsp.edu.in
  • upmspresults.up.nic.in
  • results.nic.in

This year over 50 lakh candidates enrolled for the UP board examination. The UP class 12th exams were held between February 16 and March 4. UP Board 10th exams were held from February 16 to March 3. Students should be ready with their UPMSP roll number and date of birth to check the UP Board Results 2023.

How to check UP Board results 2023 online

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on "UP Board annual result 2023" 
  • Step 3: Then the candidates will have to enter their UP board roll number and click on submit
  • Step 4: UP Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the UP Board results and go through it
  • Step 6: Download and take its printout.
