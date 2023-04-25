UP Board Result 2023 OUT For Class 10th, 12th; How To Check UPMSP Scorecard On Digilocker

UP Board Results 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2023 today. The UP Board results were announced at 1.30 pm in a press conference at UPMSP headquarters in Prayagraj. Students can check and download their results by visiting the board's official websites. However, currently, the official websites of UP Board Results 2023 have crashed due to heavy servers. Alternatively, candidates can get their UP Board scorecards on Digilocker.

How to check UP Board Results 2023 on Digilocker

Step 1: Candidates must visit digilocker.gov.in or download and open the DigiLocker app on their smartphone or laptop

Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'UPMSP' option.

Step 3: Now, click on the option 'class 10 or class 12 results' and select the year of the exam

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Your UPMSP UP Board results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

How to check UP Board class 10th results via SMS

Step 1: Type UP10ROLL NUMBER

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

Step 3: The candidate will receive the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exam result on their mobile number as an SMS.

How to check UP Board class 12Th results via SMS