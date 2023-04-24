UP Board Results 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2023 on April 25 at 1.30 pm. The UP Board results will be announced in a press conference at UPMSP office in Prayagraj, UP. The UP Board result date and time 2023 were announced today, April 24 by the education minister of UP, Dibyakant Shukla on his official Twitter handle. Once declared, students can check and download their respective results by visiting the board's official websites - upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. The result release time, as well as steps to check result, are mentioned below.

This year more than 50 lakh candidates registered for the UP board examination. The UP class 12th exams were offline between February 16 and March 4. UP Board 10th exams were held from February 16 to March 3. Students should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check the UP Board inter or class 12th Results 2023.

UPMSP Result 2023: Official websites to check the UP Board Result 2023

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

results.nic.in

UP Board Results 2023: Date and Time

UP Board Classes 10th and 12th Results will be released on April 25, 2023/

UPMSP will declare the results at 1.30 pm

How to check UP Board results 2023