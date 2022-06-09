UP Board Results 2022: UPMSP Won't Declare Class 10, 12 Results Today, Know When To Expect

UP Board results 2022: Lakhs of registered students who took the class 10th or 12th board exam are waiting for result. They should know that the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will not be announcing result on Thursday, June 9, 2022. As of now official date for releasing the same has not been announced. However, the board is reportedly announcing the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 by June 15, 2022. Once the UP Board matric and inter result is released, students will be able to check it on official website.

.A fake news about UPMSP 10th, 12th result date is circulating that states that UP Board result for this year will be announced on June 9, 2022. Reacting to the fake news, Additional chief secretary secondary education, Aradhana Shukla on Tuesday said, "Date not officially declared by the department." This year, a total of 51,92,689 students had registered for UP board Class 10, 12 exams and 47,75,749 of them appeared in the exams.

UPMSP UP Board Results 2022: Login credentials required for checking result

Board exam roll number

School code or date of birth as given on admit card

UP Board 10th result: Here's how to check scores

Step 1: To check the UP board result, log on to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "UP Board 10th Result 2022"

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their UP board roll number.

Step 4: Then, click the submit button.

Step 5: UP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: It is strongly advised that candidates must download the UP Board results for future needs

Step 7: Do not forget to take its printout for future reference

UP Board 12th result: Here's how to check scores