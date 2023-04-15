UP Board Results 2023: When Will It Be Announced And How To Check Online?

Students of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) are eagerly waiting for the class 10 and class 12 board exam results, which are expected to be announced in the final week of April. It is estimated that the results might be announced on April 27 or earlier for both class 10 and class 12 exams which were conducted from February 16 and concluded on March 3 and 4, respectively. More than 3 crore copies are being evaluated for the result announcement. Out of the total, 1.86 crore copies are from class 10th exams and around 1.33 crore are from class 12 board exams. Here is how to check your result online once it is announced.

How to check UP board result 2023 for classes 10 and 12?

Head over to the UP Board's official website upmsp.edu.in. where they will be announced.

Click on the links for the Class 10 or Class 12 results viewing option on the homepage of the website.

Submit your credentials like roll number and other details where required.

The results will be presented on the screen which you can save or print for later use.

In the last five years, the UP board exam results of classes 10 and 12 have been announced between June and July around the same time. Notably, the evaluation of 58 lakh students of both classes began on March 16 and concluded on March 31, however, an official confirmation about the announcement of the results is yet to be made. Meanwhile, officials of the UPMSP are alerting students not to pay heed to any fake news on the results. Information disseminated from various unauthorized sources regarding the date of declaration of UP Board 2023 result is just a rumour. The date of the result of the examination will be informed in due course," Dibyakant Shukla, Department Of Education, ÜPMSP Secretary recently tweeted.