UP Board School Results From Classes 1 To 8 To Be Declared Tomorrow, See How To Get Result

UP Board Result 2023 for classes 1 to 8 will be declared tomorrow, March 31. The Basic Education Department of Uttar Pradesh has directed the schools in UP to release the annual results of classes 1 to 8 on March 31. The evaluation of papers has been completed today, March 30, as scheduled. The annual exams of these students were conducted between March 20 and 24. The evaluation of papers began on March 26.

Moreover, the UP government has directed the schools to promote all students to the next class irrespective of their results. Students will get their UP Board results cum report cards from their schools. The annual exams were held for 50 marks for each paper. The exams were held in two shifts.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 Latest Updates

Students who took the board exam in the state are eagerly waiting for their UP Board 10th, and 12th results 2023. The results are expected to be declared in May. Candidates must note that the evaluation process of UP Board classes 10th and 12th students began on March 18 and will be completed by April 1. Around 257 centres have been set up in the state for the paper evaluation

This year, over 58 lakh candidates took the UP Board exams 2023 for classes 10th and 12th. The board exams began on February 16 and ended on March 4. Out of the 58 lakh candidates, 31,16,458 students appeared for the Class 10 exams and 27,50,871 students took the Class 12th exam.