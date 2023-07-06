Last Updated:

UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023: How To Check UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Scrutiny Results

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is going to declare the UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 today, July 6, 2023. Here's how to check.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
up board scrutiny result

Image: PTI


Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is going to declare the UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 today, July 6, 2023. Students who applied for the scrutiny can access will be able to check their UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 on the official website -upmsp.edu.in. This year, a total of 24557 candidates of classes 10th and 12th exam applied for scrutiny of their answer sheets between April 26 and May 19. 

How to check UP Board Scrutiny Results 2023

  • Visit the official website of UPMSP--upmsp.edu.in.
  • Click on the Results tab
  • Now click on the link given for UP Board scrutiny result 
  • Key in your roll number and registration number to log in 
  • Your UP Board scrutiny result will be displayed on the screen 
  • Download and take its printout.

Candidates must note that if they are not satisfied with their scrutiny results they can apply for re-scrutiny. The application link for re-scrutiny will be active on the UPMSP website, and the deadline to submit the form is July 15, 2023.

READ | Bihar ITICAT Result 2023 Out, here's direct link to download BCECEB ITI CAT Rank Cards
READ | IISER IAT Result 2023: Check how to download scorecard, admission counselling dates here
READ | IISER IAT Result 2023: IAT Rank List 2023 released, here's direct link to download
READ | TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 likely today, here's list of website to check result
READ | JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 2 seat allotment result today at 5 pm, how to check

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT