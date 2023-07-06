UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023: How To Check UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Scrutiny Results

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is going to declare the UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 today, July 6, 2023. Students who applied for the scrutiny can access will be able to check their UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 on the official website -upmsp.edu.in. This year, a total of 24557 candidates of classes 10th and 12th exam applied for scrutiny of their answer sheets between April 26 and May 19.

How to check UP Board Scrutiny Results 2023

Visit the official website of UPMSP--upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the Results tab

Now click on the link given for UP Board scrutiny result

Key in your roll number and registration number to log in

Your UP Board scrutiny result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Candidates must note that if they are not satisfied with their scrutiny results they can apply for re-scrutiny. The application link for re-scrutiny will be active on the UPMSP website, and the deadline to submit the form is July 15, 2023.