UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023: How To Check UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Scrutiny Results

Image: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is going to declare the UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 today, July 6, 2023. Students who applied for the scrutiny can access will be able to check their UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 on the official website -upmsp.edu.in. This year, a total of 24557 candidates of classes 10th and 12th exam applied for scrutiny of their answer sheets between April 26 and May 19.
Candidates must note that if they are not satisfied with their scrutiny results they can apply for re-scrutiny. The application link for re-scrutiny will be active on the UPMSP website, and the deadline to submit the form is July 15, 2023.
