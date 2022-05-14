UP BTE Results For Odd Semester Declared: Here's Direct Link To Check

UP BTE Results: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education, UPBTE released the Odd Semesters exam results on May 13, 2022. Candidates who took part in the examination and were waiting for the result can now check the UPBTE Odd Semester, SBP exam results online on the official websites - urise.up.gov.in and bteup.ac.in. This year the examination were held in the month of March.

Candidates must be aware that the results for all the odd semesters of UPBTE, including Semester 3, 5, and others, have been released on the official website. To check the results, candidates would need to enter their roll numbers and other details. For the comfort of the students, we have also provided steps and a direct link to check UP Diploma results.

UP Bachelor of Technical Education: Here's how to check the result

Step 1: To check UPBTE Result 2022, candidates must go to the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh's official websites (bteup.ac.in and urise.up.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "View Odd Semester & SBP (March 2022) Examination Result."

Students need to enter their login credentials as asked.

Step 4: Automatically, a new page or tab will open on the screen.

Step 5: The results of the UPBTE odd semester or SBP will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: It is recommended that students must

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Here's direct link to download UPBTE Odd Semester Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

