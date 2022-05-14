UP BTE Results For Odd Semester Declared: Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UP BTE Results: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education, UPBTE released the Odd Semesters exam results on May 13, 2022. Candidates who took part in the examination and were waiting for the result can now check the UPBTE Odd Semester, SBP exam results online on the official websites - urise.up.gov.in and bteup.ac.in. This year the examination were held in the month of March.
Candidates must be aware that the results for all the odd semesters of UPBTE, including Semester 3, 5, and others, have been released on the official website. To check the results, candidates would need to enter their roll numbers and other details. For the comfort of the students, we have also provided steps and a direct link to check UP Diploma results.