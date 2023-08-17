UP JEE Polytechnic Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download JEECUP Rank Card

UP JEE polytechnic result 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh has declared the UP JEE Polytechnic Result 2023 today, August 17. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their UP JEE result 2023 online. Candidates must visit the official website- jeecup.nic.in to check their results.

This year JEECUP had conducted the UP JEE polytechnic 2023 on August 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6. The exams were held in three shifts. Candidates appeared in the computer-based tests at their allotted exam centres.

JEECUP Results 2023

Candidates will have to key in their application number and date of birth in order to check UP JEE results quickly. Candidates who have passed the exam will have to register and appear for the counselling rounds. The schedule for JEECUP UP JEE Polytechnic will be released soon.

How to download UP JEE Rank Card 2023