Last Updated:

UP JEE Polytechnic Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download JEECUP Rank Card

UP JEE polytechnic result 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh has declared the UP JEE Polytechnic Rank Cards 2023 today.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
up jee polytechnic result 2023

JEECUP declares UP JEE Polytechnic Result 2023. (Image: iStock)


UP JEE polytechnic result 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh has declared the UP JEE Polytechnic Result 2023 today, August 17. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their UP JEE result 2023 online. Candidates must visit the official website- jeecup.nic.in to check their results. 

This year JEECUP had conducted the UP JEE polytechnic 2023 on August 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6. The exams were held in three shifts. Candidates appeared in the computer-based tests at their allotted exam centres. 

Direct link to check UP JEE Polytechnic Result 2023

JEECUP Results 2023

Candidates will have to key in their application number and date of birth in order to check UP JEE results quickly. Candidates who have passed the exam will have to register and appear for the counselling rounds. The schedule for JEECUP UP JEE Polytechnic will be released soon.

How to download UP JEE Rank Card 2023

  • Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh - jeecup.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'View/Download Rank/Score Card JEECUP 2023'
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Key in your roll number, date of birth and booklet number and click on submit button
  • Your UP JEE 2023 results will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout
READ | JEECUP postpones UP JEE Polytechnic admit card release date, full details here
READ | JEECUP postpones UP JEE polytechnic exam, check revised dates here
READ | JEECUP announces revised schedule for UP JEE Polytechnic; Exam begins on August 2
READ | JEECUP admit card 2023 for UP JEE Polytechnic to be released today, here's how to download

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT