UP NHM Answer Key For Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam Out, Check Steps Here

UP NHM provisional answer key for staff nurse exam has been released on official website on Dec 15. Candidates can raise objections till December 18, 2021.

UP NHM

National Health Mission of Uttar Pradesh on December 15, released the answer key of the examination that was conducted for staff nurse recruitment has been released. The recruitment exam was conducted to recruit over 2400 candidates for staff nurse post. All the eligible candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam can now check the answer key. To be noted that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature, therefore candidates have an option of raising objections if they want to. The deadline to raise objections is December 18, 2021. Candidates can check the provisional answer key on the official website of NHM UP at upnrhm.gov.in. The important dates and steps to check the provisional answer key have been attached below.

UP NHM examination: Important Dates

  • UP NHM examination for staff nurses posts was conducted on December 4 and December 11, 2021
  • The provisional key has been released on December 15, 2021
  • The deadline to raise objections is December 18, 2021 (11.55 pm)

UP NHM staff nurse answer key 2021: Steps to download provisional key

  • Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of NHM UP at upnrhm.gov.in
  • On the homepage, candidates should look for 'Updates' section and then click on the link that reads, "Objection Portal for receiving representations from appeared candidates for 2400+ Staff Nurse recruitment drive, which is valid from 15th Dec’21 (10:00 AM) to 18th Dec’21 (11:55 PM)".
  • Candidates will then have to submit their user ID, password and captcha code
  • The answer key will be displayed on screen, candidates should download and check the same
  • Candidates are further advised to take its printout for future reference 

To be noted that on the basis of objections raised by candidates, the final answer key will be prepared. The final answer key will then be considered for making results. For more information, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website upnrhm.gov.in.

