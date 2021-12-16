UP NHM Answer Key For Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam Out, Check Steps Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
National Health Mission of Uttar Pradesh on December 15, released the answer key of the examination that was conducted for staff nurse recruitment has been released. The recruitment exam was conducted to recruit over 2400 candidates for staff nurse post. All the eligible candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam can now check the answer key. To be noted that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature, therefore candidates have an option of raising objections if they want to. The deadline to raise objections is December 18, 2021. Candidates can check the provisional answer key on the official website of NHM UP at upnrhm.gov.in. The important dates and steps to check the provisional answer key have been attached below.
To be noted that on the basis of objections raised by candidates, the final answer key will be prepared. The final answer key will then be considered for making results. For more information, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website upnrhm.gov.in.