UP Police SI Final Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

UP Police SI final result 2022 has been released on the official website. Registered candidates can check it by following the steps mentioned below.

UP Police SI Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final result of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander PAC and Fire Officer-II on Monday, June 13, 2022. Uttar Pradesh SI result has been uploaded on the official website. Registered candidates who also appeared in the exam can check their result now. UP Police result can be downloaded from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

Along with releasing UP Police SI final result, the board has released the category-wise list of eligible candidates. The window to check the marks obtained by the candidates has also been activated. As per the notification, the PET was conducted this year between May 5 and June 1, 2022.

After the written examination, 9534 candidates who were successful in the Document Verification test, physical standard and physical efficiency test were selected according to their superiority and reservation rules of the government. In this regard, the cut off marks of the selected have also been released. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 9534 vacancies will be filled. Out of those vacancies, 9027 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, 484 for Platoon Commander and 23 for Fire Officer-II. The steps to download the result has been attached below. Registered candidates can also check the same by clicking on the direct link mentioned below.

Step-by-step guide to download the result

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website uppbpb.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for the Final selection result of direct recruitment -2020-21 for the posts of Sub Inspector (Civil Police) for men and women and Platoon Commander, PAC and Fire II Officer for men.
  • Step 3: Then click on the link which reads 'link for the marks obtained by the selected candidates'
  • Step 4: Click on the “Registered Candidate” window
  • Step 5: Key in your login details and submit
  • Step 6: Post submitting, the admit card will be displayed on screen
  • Step 7: Cross-check the details mentioned on it and download the same
  • Step 8: Take its printout for future reference 

Here is the direct link to check UP Police SI final result 2022 (Click here)

