UP Police SI Result Released At Uppbpb.gov.in, Follow These Steps To Download

UP Police SI Result: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board also known as UPPBPB has released the result of written exams for the Sub Inspector (Confidential)SI (CV), ASI (Clerk) exam. The result has been released on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Registered candidates who took the exam can check their Up police inspector si result. It has been uploaded on the official website and candidates will not have to enter the credentials to log in. The Board has also released UP Police SI cutoff marks which can be checked on official website.

UP Police inspector SI result: Exam details

Uttar Pradesh Police had conducted the online written examination for Sub Inspector (Confidential) / Sub Inspector (Confidential Vigilance), Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk) / Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerical Vigilance), Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) last year. The exam was conducted on December 4 and December 5, 2021. the exam was conducted in total 4 shifts.

After the online written examination, the provisions of the rules mentioned in the release were considered. About 2.5 times the candidates are being called for scrutiny of records and standard examination. As per the provisions, a computer typing test of qualifying nature will be conducted for the review of records and the successful candidates in the physical standard test. The candidates who have been given the option in the application form for the post of Sub-Inspector (Confidential) will be expected to appear and succeed in the shorthand test of qualifying nature on successful completion of the typing test. The selection will be considered in the light of the reservation admissible in the mandate.

Step by step guide to check UPPBP SI Result