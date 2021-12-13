UPPRPB SI Civil Police, PAC, FSSO Exam Answer Key Out; Here's How To Raise Objections

UP Police SI Civil Answer Key 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) released the answer key for the UPPRPB SI civil police, PAC, and FSSO exams. Candidates can check the answer key by visiting the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in. This year, the examination for Sub-Inspector Civil Police-PAC-FSSO posts was conducted from November 12 to December 2, 2021.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections before December 16, 2021. It is suggested that candidates go through the detailed notification available on the website to raise objections. To raise objections, candidates would require their registration number and date of birth. Check key details below.

UP Police SI Civil Answer Key 2021: Direct Link

It is recommended that candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here to raise objections - UP Police SI Civil Answer Key (Click here) | UP Police PAC answer Key (Click here)

UPPRPB Exam Answer Key 2021: Here's how to challenge answer key

STEP 1: To challenge the UPPRPB exam answer key, candidates need to visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

STEP 2: Then, click on the answer key option available on the homepage.

STEP 3: Now, enter your registration number

STEP 4: Then, enter your date of birth and then select the exam date.

STEP 6: Now, select shift and press on the Submit option.

STEP 8: Download the answer key to challenge it by following the instructions given therein.

STEP 9: Take a printout of the answer key for future use.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative Image