UPPSC Agriculture Mains Result Released For 546 Posts, Here's How To Download Merit List

UPPSC agriculture mains result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on May 24 released the Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Examination 2020 result. All the candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam can check the results now. It has been uploaded on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. This year's examination is being conducted to fill a total of 546 vacancies. The state selection department announced the Prelims Exam 2020 result on October 1, 2021.

To be noted that this is the second part of the recruitment drive and only those who cleared prelims were allowed to take the Mains exam. The UPPSC Agriculture Services Main Test was conducted between November 26 and November 28, 2021. A total of 1393 candidates took part in the UPSSC agricultural services exam. According to the merit list, 458 individuals have been selected for the positions. Due to a lack of competent candidates, 103 positions could not be filled, and hence the openings were carried over. The steps as well as direct link to check result has been mentioned below.

UPPSC Agriculture Services Mains result: Follow these steps to check scores

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link which reads, ‘LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN ADVT. NO. A-4/E-1/2020 COMBINED STATE AGRICULTURE SERVICES EXAM 2020’

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on view results

Step 4: The UPPSC Agriculture Mains result merit list will appear on screen

Step 5: Cross-check the details mentioned on it and download the result

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Click on this link to view result

UPPSC agricultural services recruitment: Check other details here