UPPSC Mains Result 2021 Out, Over 1.2 K Candidates To Appear For Interview Round

UPPSC PCS main result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, also known as UPPSC has released the UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Result 2021. To be noted that in the selection process, Mains exam comes on the second stage. Those who have cleared the same are eligible to appear for final or UPPSC PCS interview round. The results of the main exams for the Combined State, Upper Subordinate Services were released on July 12, 2022 on uppsc.up.nic.in. Over 1000 candidates have qualified for the interview round for UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2021. Steps to check mains result and recruitment overview can be checked here.

UPPSC PCS main result 2022: Follow these steps to check UPPSC Mains result

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the e=test should go to the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link which reads 'LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM 2021'

Step 3: A PDF will open where candidates will have to look for their roll number

Step 4: Download and save the copy for future reference

UPPSC PCS Recruitment: Overview

The posts for which recruitment took place are deputy collector, deputy superintendent of police, block development officer, assistant regional transport officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax), district commandant homeguards, treasury officer/accounts officer (treasury), cane inspector and assistant sugar commissioner, district cane officer U.P. agriculture service group "B" (development branch), superintendent jail, manager credit (small industries), manager marketing and economic survey (small industries), executive officer grade I/assistant nagar ayukta, district basic education officer/associate DIOS & other equivalent administrative posts, assistant director industries (marketing) and assistant labour commissioner among others.

The written prelims examination was conducted on June 12 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted between 9.30 am and 11.30 am and the second shift was conducted between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm. The exam was conducted in 28 exam centres across the state. The UPPSC declared the results of PCS (preliminary) examination-2021 on December 1, 2021 in which 7,688 candidates were declared successful. A total of 3,21,273 of the registered 6,91,173 candidates had appeared in the PCS (Preliminary) Examination-2021 held at 1,505 examination centres in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh on October 24, 2021.