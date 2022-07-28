UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 Declared, 5964 Candidates Qualify; Check Merit List Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
UPPSC PCS Result 2022: The results of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2022, also known as PCS (Pre), have been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of UPSSC - uppsc.up.nic.in. This year, a total of 5,964 candidates cleared the (PCS (Pre)-2022) examination. A total of 384 posts will be filled through this recruitment process.
The examination was held on June 12, 2022. More than 6 lakh candidates had applied online for the examination and only 3,29,310 candidates had appeared for the exam that was held at 1,303 examination centres in 28 districts of UP. Now, a separate notice regarding the schedule of the main examination and the names of the successful candidates who will appear in the upcoming exam will be released, per the official information. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the Uttar Pradesh provincial civil services results.
All those candidates who have qualified in the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2022 will now have to appear in the Mains Exam. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.