UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 Declared, 5964 Candidates Qualify; Check Merit List Here

UPPSC PCS Result 2022: The results of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2022, also known as PCS (Pre), have been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of UPSSC - uppsc.up.nic.in. This year, a total of 5,964 candidates cleared the (PCS (Pre)-2022) examination. A total of 384 posts will be filled through this recruitment process.

The examination was held on June 12, 2022. More than 6 lakh candidates had applied online for the examination and only 3,29,310 candidates had appeared for the exam that was held at 1,303 examination centres in 28 districts of UP. Now, a separate notice regarding the schedule of the main examination and the names of the successful candidates who will appear in the upcoming exam will be released, per the official information. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the Uttar Pradesh provincial civil services results.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: To download the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (uppsc.up.nic.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR THE COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (MAINS) EXAM-2022."

Step 3: Immediately, a new page would open with the PDF file of the selected candidates.

Step 4: Scroll down to find your roll number in it.

Step 5: Take a screenshot and save it for future use.

Here's direct link to check UPPSC PCS Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

All those candidates who have qualified in the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2022 will now have to appear in the Mains Exam. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative