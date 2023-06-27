Last Updated:

UPPSC PCS Result 2023 Out, 4047 Candidates Clear Prelims Exam, Here's Direct Link To Check

UPPSC PCS Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of combined state/upper subordinate services preliminary exams.

| Written By
Nandini Verma
UPPSC PCS RESULT 2023

Image: Unsplash


UPPSC PCS Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of combined state/upper subordinate services preliminary exams 2023.  Candidates who appeared for the examcan check their UPPSC PCS Prelims results by visiting the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. This year, a total of 4047 candidates cleared the (PCS (Pre)-2023) examination. A total of 254 posts will be filled through this recruitment process.

The examination was held on May 14, 2023.  A total of 5,65,459 candidates applied for the exam, out of which 3,45,022 candidates appeared for the examination. A total 4,047 number of candidates have cleared the prelims exam and will appear for the PCS mains examination.

Now, a separate notice regarding the schedule of the main examination and the names of the successful candidates who will appear in the upcoming exam will be released, per the official information. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the Uttar Pradesh provincial civil services results.

Here's direct link to check UPPSC PCS Result 2023 - CLICK HERE

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2023: Here's how to check

  • Step 1: To download the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (uppsc.up.nic.in).
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR THE COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (MAINS) EXAM-2023."
  • Step 3: Immediately, a new page would open with the PDF file of the selected candidates.
  • Step 4: Scroll down to find your roll number in it.
  • Step 5: Take a screenshot and save it for future use. 
