UPPSC PCS Result 2023 Out, 4047 Candidates Clear Prelims Exam, Here's Direct Link To Check

UPPSC PCS Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of combined state/upper subordinate services preliminary exams 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examcan check their UPPSC PCS Prelims results by visiting the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. This year, a total of 4047 candidates cleared the (PCS (Pre)-2023) examination. A total of 254 posts will be filled through this recruitment process.

The examination was held on May 14, 2023. A total of 5,65,459 candidates applied for the exam, out of which 3,45,022 candidates appeared for the examination. A total 4,047 number of candidates have cleared the prelims exam and will appear for the PCS mains examination.

Now, a separate notice regarding the schedule of the main examination and the names of the successful candidates who will appear in the upcoming exam will be released, per the official information. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the Uttar Pradesh provincial civil services results.

Here's direct link to check UPPSC PCS Result 2023 - CLICK HERE

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2023: Here's how to check