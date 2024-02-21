Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims Result 2023 for the Staff Nurse Allopathic (Male / Female) (Pre.) Exam. Candidates who participated in the Preliminary examination can access the result on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Successful candidates in the Prelims are now eligible to appear for the UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam 2023, and further details will be provided in due course.

The UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims Result 2023 is available on the Commission's official website, and information regarding candidates' marks and cut-off marks will be released after the final selection result is declared.

How to check UPPSC Staff Nurse Prelims Result 2023?

To download the result, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in In the "What's New" section on the homepage, find the link "LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR MAINS EXAM IN ADVT.NO. A-3/E-1/2023, STAFF NURSE ALLOPATH (MALE/FEMALE) (PRE) EXAM-2023." Click on the provided link to open the PDF. Check the details and look for your roll number. Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

This recruitment drive by UPPSC aims to fill a total of 2240 vacancies for Staff Nurse Allopathic. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the UPPSC Staff Nurse Mains Exam 2023 and other relevant information.