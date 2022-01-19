Last Updated:

UPSC CAPF 2020: Scorecard Released At Upsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link & Topper List Here

UPSC has released the CAPF scorecard of the candidates who qualified the exam. It can be checked by clicking on the direct link mentioned below.

Ruchika Kumari
UPSC

Union Public Service Commission has released the marks of the candidates who have been selected for the UPSC CAPF 2020 examination. The list of candidates who have been finally selected can be checked on official website. The marks scored can be checked on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the toppers list here. 

To be noted that the result had already been released by UPSC. In a recent move, subsequently selected candidates can check their scores now. Result highlights that a total of 187 candidates were shortlisted for UPSC CAPF (Assistant Commandant) positions. The examination for UPSC CAPF 2020 was conducted on December 12, 2020. The interview rounds were conducted last year. Final result was released on January 4, 2022. Check the topper list here.

Here is the direct link to check scores

UPSC CAPF scorecard: Toppers with marks

Name

Total Marks

AKSHAY BADOLA

391

ANJANI KUMAR DWIVEDI

 361

ANAND GANESH

361

ARAVIN KUMAR M

361

SIRIGIREDDY THRETHESWAR REDDY

360

AVINASH KANCHARANA

 358

KARAN PAWARIA

 358

AKSHAY NAIR

 357

RAVI KUMAR

 353

S S VIPIN

 353

UPSC CAPF 2020 Result

Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday, January 5, released the Central Armed Police Forces result. Candidates who got themselves registered for the post of Assistant Commandants and took the exam can download the results now. It has been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive a total of 210 vacancies were to be filled. However, as per the result released, UPSC has appointed 187 applicants for those 210 vacancies. 

UPSC Result highlights

  • 59 applicants of the General category have qualified the exams
  • 55 applicants of OBC category have been selected
  • 20 applicants of EWS category
  • 35 applicants of SC  category have been selected
  • 18 applicants of ST category have been selected  

The result has been declared for UPSC CAPF 2020 exam which was conducted on December 20, 2020. Interviews for the same were conducted by December 24, 2021. Shortlisted candidates will be appointed on the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

First Published:
