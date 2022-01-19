UPSC CAPF 2020: Scorecard Released At Upsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link & Topper List Here

Union Public Service Commission has released the marks of the candidates who have been selected for the UPSC CAPF 2020 examination. The list of candidates who have been finally selected can be checked on official website. The marks scored can be checked on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the toppers list here.

To be noted that the result had already been released by UPSC. In a recent move, subsequently selected candidates can check their scores now. Result highlights that a total of 187 candidates were shortlisted for UPSC CAPF (Assistant Commandant) positions. The examination for UPSC CAPF 2020 was conducted on December 12, 2020. The interview rounds were conducted last year. Final result was released on January 4, 2022. Check the topper list here.

Here is the direct link to check scores

UPSC CAPF scorecard: Toppers with marks

Name Total Marks AKSHAY BADOLA 391 ANJANI KUMAR DWIVEDI 361 ANAND GANESH 361 ARAVIN KUMAR M 361 SIRIGIREDDY THRETHESWAR REDDY 360 AVINASH KANCHARANA 358 KARAN PAWARIA 358 AKSHAY NAIR 357 RAVI KUMAR 353 S S VIPIN 353

UPSC CAPF 2020 Result

Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday, January 5, released the Central Armed Police Forces result. Candidates who got themselves registered for the post of Assistant Commandants and took the exam can download the results now. It has been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive a total of 210 vacancies were to be filled. However, as per the result released, UPSC has appointed 187 applicants for those 210 vacancies.

UPSC Result highlights

59 applicants of the General category have qualified the exams

55 applicants of OBC category have been selected

20 applicants of EWS category

35 applicants of SC category have been selected

18 applicants of ST category have been selected

The result has been declared for UPSC CAPF 2020 exam which was conducted on December 20, 2020. Interviews for the same were conducted by December 24, 2021. Shortlisted candidates will be appointed on the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).