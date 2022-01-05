UPSC CAPF Final Result Released At Upsc.gov.in, Check Result PDF Here

Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday, January 5, has released the Central Armed Police Forces result. Candidates who got themselves registered for the post of Assistant Commandants and took the exam can download the results now. It has been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive a total of 210 vacancies were to be filled. However, as per the result released, UPSC has appointed 187 applicants for those 210 vacancies.

UPSC Result highlights

59 applicants of the General category have qualified the exams

55 applicants of OBC category have been selected

20 applicants of EWS category

35 applicants of SC category have been selected

18 applicants of ST category have been selected

The result has been declared for UPSC CAPF 2020 exam which was conducted on December 20, 2020. Interviews for the same were conducted by December 24, 2021. Shortlisted candidates will be appointed on the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The steps to check the results have been attached below.

UPSC CAPF 2020 Result: Here is how to check

Candidates should visit the official website upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, candidates should click on the UPSC CAPF 2020 result notification being displayed

A new PDF will be opened on screen

Candidates will have to scroll down to check the merit based result list

Candidates should save the result for future references