UPSC CAPF Final Result Released At Upsc.gov.in, Check Result PDF Here

UPSC has released CAPF final result 2020. Registered candidates who took the exam can check the results now by following the steps mentioned here.

UPSC

Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday, January 5, has released the Central Armed Police Forces result. Candidates who got themselves registered for the post of Assistant Commandants and took the exam can download the results now. It has been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive a total of 210 vacancies were to be filled. However, as per the result released, UPSC has appointed 187 applicants for those 210 vacancies. 

UPSC Result highlights

  • 59 applicants of the General category have qualified the exams
  • 55 applicants of OBC category have been selected
  • 20 applicants of EWS category
  • 35 applicants of SC  category have been selected
  • 18 applicants of ST category have been selected  

The result has been declared for UPSC CAPF 2020 exam which was conducted on December 20, 2020. Interviews for the same were conducted by December 24, 2021. Shortlisted candidates will be appointed on the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The steps to check the results have been attached below. 

UPSC CAPF 2020 Result: Here is how to check

  • Candidates should visit the official website upsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, candidates should click on the UPSC CAPF 2020 result notification being displayed
  • A new PDF will be opened on screen
  • Candidates will have to scroll down to check the merit based result list 
  • Candidates should save the result for future references

UPSC has kept the candidature of 63 recommended candidates provisional and mentioned the roll numbers on the result PDF. Notice released by UPSC reads, "Appointments to the various services shall be made by the Government according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions/provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination and verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment to various services shall be made according to the merit obtained and preference of services given by candidates."

 

