UPSC CAPF Final Result Released At Upsc.gov.in, Check Result PDF Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday, January 5, has released the Central Armed Police Forces result. Candidates who got themselves registered for the post of Assistant Commandants and took the exam can download the results now. It has been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive a total of 210 vacancies were to be filled. However, as per the result released, UPSC has appointed 187 applicants for those 210 vacancies.
The result has been declared for UPSC CAPF 2020 exam which was conducted on December 20, 2020. Interviews for the same were conducted by December 24, 2021. Shortlisted candidates will be appointed on the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The steps to check the results have been attached below.
UPSC has kept the candidature of 63 recommended candidates provisional and mentioned the roll numbers on the result PDF. Notice released by UPSC reads, "Appointments to the various services shall be made by the Government according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions/provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination and verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment to various services shall be made according to the merit obtained and preference of services given by candidates."